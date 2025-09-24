Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 64,986 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 178.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after purchasing an additional 563,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.