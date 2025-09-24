Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The firm had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

