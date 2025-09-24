Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $83.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

