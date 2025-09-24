Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 788 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.6%

Mastercard stock opened at $569.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

