Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 914 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.76.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.