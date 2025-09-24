Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

