Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 889 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSI stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

