Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $471.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $485.34. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

