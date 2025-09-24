Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $209,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.