Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

