Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $282.81.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

