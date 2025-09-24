Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $299,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

