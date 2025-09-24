Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

