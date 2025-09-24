Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $776,000 Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 81.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17,650.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $706.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.57. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.