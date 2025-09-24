Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $216,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $405.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

