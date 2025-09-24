Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $818,000 in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 49.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

