Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $341.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.34. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $349.19. The firm has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

