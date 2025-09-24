Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $272.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

