Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 2,503 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 418,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

