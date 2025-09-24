Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BDF Gestion lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the second quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 77,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $316.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.43 and a 200 day moving average of $270.22. The company has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

