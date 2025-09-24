Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 164 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

