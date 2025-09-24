Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 36,240 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,240 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Lsb Industries worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,785,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,477 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 264.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 457,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lsb Industries alerts:

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LXU opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $574.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.83. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lsb Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. Lsb Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lsb Industries

About Lsb Industries

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.