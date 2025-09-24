Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 772 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.42.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

