Westfuller Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,184,163,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,229,553,000 after purchasing an additional 536,160 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

META stock opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,093 shares of company stock worth $185,897,260 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.