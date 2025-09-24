Westshore Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westshore Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

