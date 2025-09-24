World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of World Acceptance worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.99. The firm has a market cap of $955.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $750,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,883. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $60,000,424.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,075.52. The trade was a 89.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,559 shares of company stock worth $61,548,969. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

