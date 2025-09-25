133,968 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,525,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 742.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 571,735 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.