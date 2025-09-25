15,374 Shares in Alcoa $AA Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alcoa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.