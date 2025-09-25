26,232 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 615,500 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

