26,416 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

