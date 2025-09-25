478 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 301,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,430.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $3,104,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 1.6%

IYM opened at $146.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $572.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $153.55.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

