7,352 Shares in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 21,802.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 280,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $166.68 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

