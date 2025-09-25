abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.46 ($0.07). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 5.76 ($0.08), with a volume of 136,519 shares.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.51.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.