abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.46 ($0.07). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 5.76 ($0.08), with a volume of 136,519 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.51.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.