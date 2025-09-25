Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 8.3%
BABA opened at $176.66 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
