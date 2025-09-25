AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.54 and traded as high as C$43.19. AltaGas shares last traded at C$42.98, with a volume of 720,001 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ALA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The firm has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

