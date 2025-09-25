Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) & Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amacore Group and Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Amacore Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amacore Group is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.76 $17.61 billion $1.83 7.28

Amacore Group and Ping An Insurance Co. of China"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Amacore Group.

Profitability

Amacore Group and Ping An Insurance Co. of China's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China 10.59% 9.12% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats Amacore Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

