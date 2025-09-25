Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

