Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

