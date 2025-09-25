Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 231.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

