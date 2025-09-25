Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. DZ Bank lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

