Apple Inc. $AAPL is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 104,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 112,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

