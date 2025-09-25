AppLovin Corporation $APP Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $641.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.86. The company has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $125.62 and a fifty-two week high of $670.19.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

