Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $7.04. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

