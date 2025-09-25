Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $7.04. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.71.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
