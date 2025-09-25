Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as low as C$6.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 714,686 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$7.50.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.
