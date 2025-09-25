Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 17,003 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 342.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10,288.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VECO opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 470,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,775. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,484. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,060 shares of company stock valued at $850,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.