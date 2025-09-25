Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.40 Million Position in SM Energy Company $SM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 218,419 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,909,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,911 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 663.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 169.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.46. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.