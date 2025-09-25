AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.38. AstroNova shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 8,892 shares.

AstroNova Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. AstroNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AstroNova by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 379,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.