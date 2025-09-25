AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.38. AstroNova shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 8,892 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. AstroNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
