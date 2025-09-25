AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,519.46.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,176.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,060.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,809.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

