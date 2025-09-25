Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF $AVDS Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,170,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,204,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $682,000.
Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDS opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $67.80.
Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.
