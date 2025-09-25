Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

